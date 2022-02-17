Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to have a traditional wedding: reports

It’s no more a secret that Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar. However, the couple and their families are being discreet about the wedding celebrations, keeping all details under wraps. If reports are to be believed, before Farhan and Shibani register their marriage, they have also decided to have a traditional Maharashtrian function.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the families will get together at the Akhtar farmhouse in Khandala to celebrate this union. “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding,” a source was quoted as saying by the publication. It added that the wedding is touted to be a daytime event on February 19.

The news report also suggests that the Shibani will be joined by her sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha for pre-wedding functions. Their friends have also planned a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be. Farhan Akhtar had recently shared a photo of him having a fun time with his friends. Fans were quick to notice his and Shibani’s face-balloons in the decor, making them believe it was his bachelor night.

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had confirmed his son’s wedding in an interview to ETimes. The lyricist-writer said that the preparations of the wedding are being handled by the planners, and they are yet to send out the invitations. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will not be on a large scale and will be a very “simple affair”. Javed further shared that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.

As per the buzz in the industry, post a simple registry, the couple will throw an intimate reception party for their friends and colleagues.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018 and often share photos of each other on social media. On her birthday in August last year, she got a tattoo with Farhan’s name on her neck. She shared a photo of the same on her social media handles.