Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar share precious moments from wedding, she changes name to Mrs Akhtar. See photos

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar took the wedding vows with singer-actor-anchor Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in the presence of close friends and family. Now, a few days after their marriage, Shibani has changed her name and bio on the photo-sharing social network, Instagram. She and Farhan also shared a series of pictures from their simple yet stylish wedding.

Shibani has changed her name from Shibani Dandekar to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Also, now her bio on Instagram reads, “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, MRS AKHTAR 💃🏾”. However, she still goes by the name Shibani Dandekar on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Sharing the pictures, Shibani wrote, “Hey there husband! ❤️@faroutakhtar.” In the photos, Farhan and Shibani look extremely happy as they stand beside each other. One of the photos also has Farhan kissing his bride. Farhan also shared the photos and wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you ❤️🙏🏽.”

As soon as Shibani dropped her wedding photos on social media, her friends and colleagues showered her with love and best wishes. Ileana D’Cruz commented on the photos saying, “So stinkin cute!!!!!! 🥺🥺❤️❤️” On her another post which also featured a slew of Shibani’s happy moments from her wedding day, Neha Dhupia commented, “congratulations Shibani n Farhan @shibanidandekar @faroutakhtar.” Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I love you both @shibanidandekar @faroutakhtar. Still kicking myself for missing it! 🤗🤗🤗🤗”

Shibani and Farhan had their wedding in Khandala. They were joined by their family members and close friends including Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadeva, Ehsaan Noorani and Hrithik Roshan. The couple had their Mehendi and Haldi functions in Mumbai at Farhan’s bungalow.

Ahead of their wedding, Farhan’s mother Honey Irani opened up about her equation with her soon to be daughter-in-law Shibani. She told the Bombay Times about how Shibani and Farhan are total foodies and since both of them are health freaks and follow a diet rigorously, on Sundays they visit her and have the special nawabi keema and guacamole made by her.

Honey called Shibani a ‘lovely child’ and heaped praises on her, saying that she is ‘so beautiful and is extremely respectful towards others’.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018. They didn’t shy away from making their relationship public and often shared cute posts featuring each other on their social media platforms.