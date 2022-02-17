Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pre-wedding festivities begin; Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty dazzle in yellow

The wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began on Thursday with a Mehendi ceremony. Farhan’s home was all decked up for the pre-wedding festivities. Several photos of his Mumbai home were shared on social media.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who shares a close bond with Shibani, was spotted arriving at Farhan’s house. Later, she was also seen waving at the paparazzi from the terrace of the filmmaker’s house. Amrita Arora also dazzled in her yellow outfit as she arrived for Farhan and Shibani’s Mehendi function. Shibani’s two sisters, Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar looked gorgeous.

Farhan Akhtar's house is decorated for his wedding rituals.

Guests at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi ceremony.

Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar at Shibani Dandekar's mehendi function.

Farhan will be reportedly tying the knot with Shibani in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on February 19. The couple will then register for their wedding on February 21.

A couple of days ago Farhan had posted a picture with his boys’ gang. The photo featured balloons with Shibani and Farhan’s face on them. Sharing the photo, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star wrote, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever 🕺🏼”

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had confirmed that his son’s wedding will be a simple affair. He told ETimes that the preparations of the wedding are being handled by the planners. Javed further shared that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018. Though they never talked about their relationship, they often shared photos of each other on social media. On her birthday in August last year, Shibani even got a tattoo with Farhan’s name on her neck.

Farhan was earlier married to hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They have two daughters together, Shakya, 21 and Akira, 14.