Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s new photos are ‘stunning’, newlyweds say ‘I do’

Another set of pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding celebrations are here. And, they are as dreamy and beautiful as the ones which the couple had shared earlier. This time, the lovebirds have posted pictures from the day after their wedding when they returned to Mumbai.

In the pictures, Farhan stands handsome in a golden kurta-pyjama which he paired with a golden jacket. Shibani looks gorgeous in a ‘stunning’ saree. Sharing the photo, Farhan wrote, “I do. @shibanidandekar ❤️.” He also thanked the designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for designing a perfect outfit for him and giving his special day “a unique golden touch”.

Actor-singer Shibani also shared several pictures from her special day and professed her love for her husband Farhan. “I love you @faroutakhtar,” she captioned the first set of pictures. Another set of photos had Shibani and Farhan celebrating their togetherness with their close friends and family members.

Shibani captioned another set of photos, “I do ⭐️ @faroutakhtar. My beautiful wedding sari which I will treasure always by @anamikakhanna.in styled with so much love by @shaleenanathani assisted by my lovely @kajalpatil_04 gorgeous jewels by @birdhichand, the best photos by my favs @sam_and_ekta.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took wedding vows on February 19 in Khandala. Post their wedding, Shibani changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar on social media. She also added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to her Instagram bio.

Their wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and friends in attendance. Later, Farhan’s close friend Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party for the newlyweds in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.