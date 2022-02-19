Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot. See first photos of newlyweds

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. A photo of the newlyweds shows Shibani wearing a red dress and Farhan in a black suit. Earlier in the day, celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and his family members, director Ashutosh Gowariker, composer Ehsaan Noorani were clicked at the venue as they arrived for the wedding function.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a glimpse of her heels for the wedding day, with the caption, “let’s do this.”

Hours before tying the knot, Shibani shared this photo. Hours before tying the knot, Shibani shared this photo.

Farhan and Shibani hosted a mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Videos from the ceremony showed the bride’s friends and family members dancing to ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’. Anushka Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty were spotted at the ceremony as they posed for the cameras.

Earlier, Farhan’s father and veteran writer Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding in an interview with ETimes. The lyricist-writer said that the wedding would be a simple affair due to the pandemic. Javed also shared that the family gets along really well with Shibani.

Farhan and Shibani posed as a couple for the first time in 2018 when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. Since then, the couple has been quite open about their love for each other as they often share photos with each other on Instagram. In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo of Farhan’s name on her neck on her birthday.