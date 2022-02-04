Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to get married in February, Javed Akhtar confirms

After being together for four years, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of their wedding and said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place.”

Javed told ETimes that the preparations of the wedding are being handled by the planners, and they are yet to send out the invitations. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will not be on a large scale and will be a very “simple affair”. Javed further shared that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018 and often share photos of each other on social media. Recently, on Farhan’s birthday, Shibani shared a note for him on Instagram that read, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER❤ Happy birthday@faroutakhtar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

On Shibani’s birthday in August, she got a tattoo with Farhan’s name on her neck. She shared a photo of the same on her social media handles.

Farhan Akhtar, who last appeared in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, will soon return to direction with Jee Le Zaraa. The film is set to star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.