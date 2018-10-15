Farhan Akhtar’s latest Instagram photo sets tongues wagging

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were recently spotted in London.

Whether Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are dating is not yet known, but Farhan’s latest Instagram photo has set tongues guessing. The actor-filmmaker shared a photo of himself and VJ-model Shibani Dandekar with a heart emoji, adding fuel to rumours that the two are dating. Speculation began doing the rounds when Shibani had last month shared the same photo.

Indianexpress.com had earlier this year reported that the rumoured couple were seen getting cozy and holding hands in the city. Farhan had in July shared a group photo, which also had Shibani peeping over his shoulder. The click was from London, and the caption read, “Ooh .. Aah .. take the world and paint it red .. #FarOutdoors #london #postgamesaunter #nightwalkers #funtimes #hangingout #keepexploring #selfiealert #neonlight #wankarwaistyle”

After being married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 17 years, Farhan divorced her in 2017. Soon after, he was rumoured to be dating his Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Shibani and Farhan first crossed paths in 2015 on Zee TV show I Can Do That, which was hosted by Farhan and where Shibani was one of the participants.

Farhan was recently also spotted leaving a theater in Juhu with Shibani.

Shibani, who is the elder sister of VJ Anusha Dandekar, has appeared in films like Roy, Shaandaar, Sultan and Noor. She was also a contestant in TV shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

