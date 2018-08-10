What’s cooking between Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar?

Farhan Akhtar is reportedly dating VJ and model Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar is reportedly dating VJ and model Shibani Dandekar

After divorcing hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, Farhan Akhtar was rumoured to be dating his Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. However, it seems the actor is, reportedly, involved with model-VJ Shibani Dandekar. A source even told indianexpress.com that the rumoured couple were seen getting cozy and holding hands in London.

While Farhan has maintained silence on the subject, Shibani recently refuted the reports about her alleged relationship with the actor and told SpotboyE, “I have no clue about this.”

A while ago, Farhan Akhtar had shared a photo of himself with Shibani Dandekar and a couple of other friends on Instagram with a caption that read, “Ooh .. Aah .. take the world and paint it red .. #FarOutdoors #london #postgamesaunter #nightwalkers #funtimes #hangingout #keepexploring #selfiealert #neonlight #wankarwaistyle.”

And recently a video of the two was shared on an Instagram page where Farhan was seen leaving a theatre in Juhu with Shibani. Shibani and Farhan first crossed paths in 2015 on Zee TV show I Can Do That, which was hosted by Farhan and where Shibani was one of the participants.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently prepping for his next, The Sky is Pink, where he will be seen sharing screen space once again with Priyanka Chopra. The two had earlier worked together in the multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do.

