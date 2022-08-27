Farhan Akhtar wishes ‘life partner’ Shibani Dandekar on her birthday: ‘I’d fight the strongest currents for you’

Actor-host Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her birthday on Saturday and to mark the special day, her husband, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had the sweetest birthday wish for her. Farhan, on Saturday, took to his social media platforms to write a beautiful post for Shibani where he called her his “beautiful co-traveller.”

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture of himself with Shibani. He shared in the caption, “Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. ❤️ @shibanidandekarakhtar.”

Responding to her husband’s post, Shibani commented, “Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you! ❤️ You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer ALWAYS.” Farhan’s cousin, filmmaker Farah Khan too wished Shibani. She wrote, “Happy birthday Shibani.. ♥️ vl celebrate whn ur back.

Actor Abhay Deol had a funny response to Farhan’s sweet post. He commented, “Aww I got a little more diabetic reading that but it was all worth it @faroutakhtar! Happy happy birthday @shibanidandekarakhtar sending you guys love.”

Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar also took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful post for her “sissy”. Sharing a childhood photograph of the two of them, Anusha wrote, “To my dear Sissy, Happy Happy birthday, I’m so glad you found happiness and a place in the world where you feel you belong and safe. May this be your best year yet… But don’t forget I’m still the MOST important person in your life… ughhh you knowwww it’s true! Love you chicken. 🫠❤️✨.”

Responding to Anusha’s post, Shibani commented, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 ughhh you know you are!! love you so much my little brat ❤️.’

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot earlier this year. The couple had an intimate wedding in Khandala.