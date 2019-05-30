Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar attend ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony

Toggle Menu
Farhan Akhtar met former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards and former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble at the opening ceremony of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram, Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar attended the opening ceremony of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

At the ceremony, which saw cricketers from across the world in attendance, Farhan met former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards and former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble. Farhan shared the photos on his Instagram account.

Shibani, who turned host for the event, was equally thrilled to be at the opening ceremony. She also shared a photo with Vivian and captioned it as, “Such a G.”

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Shibani Dandekar with Vivian Richards at the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Farhan Khan also shared a selfie with former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble.(Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)
Farhan shared his fanboy moment with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)
Another photo featuring Shibani Dandekar from ICC World Cup 2019 opening party. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar spent their weekend at London.
Shibani Dandekar shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “City lights London nights” (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Shibani Dandekar shared a video featuring herself and Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Later in the day, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar were seen letting their hair down. In a video shared by Shibani on her Instagram stories, fans got a glimpse of how the two enjoy each other’s company.

