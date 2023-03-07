scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal attend Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash, Shabana Azmi ‘misses being there’. Watch

Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi bash at his residence, which was attended by several celebrities, including Anu Malik, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Javed AkhtarFarhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar attended Javed Akhtar's Holi bash (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi bash at his residence, which was attended by several celebrities, including Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Satish Kaushik, and his family. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen at their residence, Janki Kutir, too and posed for paps. Farhan and Shibani tied the last year in a private ceremony after being in a relationship of over four years. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary. Shabana Azmi was not at the bash, and tweeted a video of the celebrations, saying she missed out on the fun.

Also Read |Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra are smeared with colour in their Holi wish: ‘From me and my love’
Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chaddha Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anu Malik Anu Malik with his family (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Holi celebrations are on in full swing. Today, Kiara Advani shared photos from her Holi celebrations with Sidharth Malhotra and captioned her post, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo featuring both her sons, Jeh and Taimur. She wrote, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session 😂😋💁🏻‍♀️ (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a Holi bash, which was attended by several celebrities including Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor among other personalities from the television industry.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:41 IST
