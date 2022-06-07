Farhan Akhtar shares note ahead of Ms Marvel release, gives special shout-out to Iman Vellani: ‘Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained’

Actor Farhan Akhtar penned an emotional note ahead of the release of his upcoming show Ms Marvel. In his note, he appreciated the cast and the crew of the series for their “conscious inclusiveness”, and also gave a special shout-out to Iman Vellani, who plays the titular role.

Farhan Akhtar wrote that his post was an appreciation for Marvel. He wrote, “I’m proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness. The show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last, but not the least, in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and charmed by her.”

Ms Marvel chronicles the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager growing up in Jersey City. While she’s a superhero by night, during the day she shows her desi roots, and that includes fawning over Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with ET Times, writer Sana Amanat responded to a query about keeping an eye open for a SRK cameo in the show. She answered, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again!”

Ms Marvel will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 8. The six-episode series is designed to set up the upcoming movie The Marvels, in which Ms Marvel will unite on the big screen with Captain Marvel. Apart from Iman Vellani in the lead role, Fawad Khan, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Matt Lintz have been cast in supporting roles.