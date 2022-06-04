Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha condemn ‘gang rape innuendo’ deodorant ads: ‘Agency, brand need to be sued for the filth they’re serving’

Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha have condemned the two controversial advertisements for a deodorant brand, which have come under the scanner for allegedly promoting rape culture. The two advertisements created outrage on social media. Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful.” The I&B Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to take down the advertisement.

Richa called for the agency and the brand to be sued. “This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving,” the tweet read.

In one of the ads, four men barge into a couple’s room. One of them says, “Hey bro, it seems you have taken a shot. Now, it’s our turn.” He ends up reaching out to a deo bottle placed on the dressing table next to the couple’s bed. As soon as he grabs the bottle, the woman in the video expresses relief. The video raised eyebrows as it seemed that the word “shot” was used as an euphemism for taking a shot at the woman.

In another video, four men spot a woman at a supermarket. “Hum chaar aur ye ek. Toh shot kaun lega(Four of us, and she’s alone. Who’ll take a shot)?” The woman heaves a sigh of relief when she notices that they are talking about the deodorant.

‘Layer’r Shot’ is a brand of deodorant body spray promoted for men, by Adjavis Venture Limited.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also took to social media to condemn the ads. “What a pathetic advertisement! What are these guys trying to promote, gang-rape? I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR against the company. Also writing a letter to Min I&B @ianuragthakur ji to immediately stop this advertisement from playing on mass media,” she tweeted.