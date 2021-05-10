Farhan Akhtar responds to criticism about getting vaccinated at a drive-in centre: ‘It is for 45 plus, do something constructive for society’

Here's what the filmmaker has to say about the criticism. (Photo: Instagram/Farhan Akhtar)

After sharing that he has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination at a vaccine drive-in centre at the Andheri sports complex, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been facing a volley of criticism over him taking a jab at the centre, considering such places have been specifically made for physically challenged people or senior citizens.

Akhtar finally responded to all the trolling by taking to Twitter on Monday evening. He tweeted, “The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.” This post was in response to a user who had shared a comment which read, “Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive in reserved for 60+years senior citizens…Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination.”

The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021

Earlier, sharing the news about his vaccination, Farhan Akhtar had tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive-through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is looking forward to the release of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan. The release of the film has been delayed owing to the pandemic.