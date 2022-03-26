scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Farhan Akhtar recalls his ‘awkward’ first date with Shibani Dandekar: ‘She had run out of topics, I wasn’t talking at all’

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar confessed about his awkward first date with Shibani Dandekar, and how he didn't speak at all.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 26, 2022 11:36:57 am
farhan shibani wedding picsFarhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took wedding vows on February 19 in Khandala. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February in a beautiful ceremony. While the couple has been dating for a few years, not much is known about their love story. However, in a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker spoke about his first date, sharing that he did not speak at all, which made the situation very awkward.

Farhan started by saying that for him a perfect date is where the other person does all the talking. He added that Shibani will vouch for the same, and then went on to share what his wife says about their first date. “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything,” he told CNN News18.

A few days ago, as the couple completed one month of their marriage, Farhan shared a beautiful picture from the wedding day. In the photo, Shibani is excited as she looks at something, Farhan cannot take his eyes away from his happy wife.

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote on Instagram, “Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon @shibanidandekar .” As the actor-filmmaker posted the picture, Shibani was quick to respond. Reacting to the photo, she wrote, “love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter ”

The actor-filmmaker had recently also spoken about life after marriage with Shibani. He told India Today, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.”

