Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reunite for Toofan

Actor-director duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who gave cinephiles the National Award-winning sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, are all set to collaborate for another film, Toofan. In the movie, Farhan will take up the role of a boxer. Unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where he was seen as Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, here he will be playing a fictional character.

Farhan, on Wednesday, made the announcement about his upcoming project with Mehra in an Instagram post. Along with a photo of himself and Mehra, he wrote, “Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @rakeyshommehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer. ‬ ‪Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love‬.”

Sharing the same photo as Farhan, the filmmaker also tweeted, “Embarking on a new journey with @faroutakhtar to create #Toofan A heartfelt love story.”

Divulging more details, a source close to the project said, “It’s not a biopic. It is a fictional story scripted by Anjum Rajabali. Farhan fell in love with it as soon as he heard it. Rakeysh has already started with the prep and Farhan will be training extensively in boxing. He is looking forward to working with Rakeysh again. The film should roll this year.”

Toofan will be produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.