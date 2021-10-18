Farhan Akhtar posts a dreamy photo with Shibani Dandekar, she calls it ‘my happy place’

Farhan Akhtar began his week with a love-soaked click with ladylove Shibani Dandekar. The actor-filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Monday and posted a photograph with Shibani where he’s holding her lovingly. The caption read, “Frame 36.” In her reply, Shibani wrote “love you” to Farhan. She also shared the pic in her Instagram stories and wrote “my happy place.”

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Meghana Kaushik also left emojis and comments for the couple. Farhan and Shibani have been dating close to three years now.

Shibani had got Farhan’s name tattooed on her neck to mark her 42nd birthday this year. Sharing a click where she’s flaunting the ink, Shibani wrote, ““Had such a special bday with special friends and this special guy! The past year has taught me to celebrate the smallest of moments .. super blessed and very grateful. I’m blown away every year by the beautiful messages and insane amount of love! thank you to each and every one of you! still getting through them all! heart is full!” she wrote and ended the post with “#42 i’m ready for you .. let’s go!”

Shibani was also praise for Farhan in his last release Toofan. Sharing how proud she was of his hard work, Shibani wrote a long post on Instagram.

While fans celebrated 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai recently, Farhan’s production banner Excel Entertainment announced of Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, with Farhan at the helm.