Farhan Akhtar pens a loving note for wife Shibani Dandekar: ‘Tum hasti raho yuhin’

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with singer-actor-anchor Shibani Dandekar on February 19. Now, as they complete one month of their marriage, Farhan shared a beautiful picture from his wedding day.

In the photo, while Shibani is all happy and excited as she looks at something, Farhan cannot take his eyes away from a joyous her. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote on Instagram, “Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon @shibanidandekar ❤️.” As the actor-filmmaker posted the picture, Shibani was quick to respond. Reacting to the photo, she wrote, “love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan’s post for his wife received a lot of love and adulation from social media users. One of them commented on the photo saying, “Aap dono hastee raho bas yuhin hum yuhin bas dekhte rahen😍.” Another added, “Bahut khoob & so sweet 💜.” There were many who appreciated the caption Farhan wrote along with the photo.

Speaking about life post marriage, Farhan had earlier told India Today, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.”

After their marriage, Shibani changed her name and bio on the photo-sharing social network, Instagram. She and Farhan also shared a series of pictures from their simple yet stylish wedding which was attended by only a few friends and family. They were joined by Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadeva, Ehsaan Noorani and Hrithik Roshan in their celebrations.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction with Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.