Farhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles film; Western media mistakes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for sitar player

Farhan Akhtar will portray Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ Beatles film series, marking his Hollywood movie debut - even as the actor remains in the spotlight over the ongoing Don 3 dispute.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 09:10 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar, Pt Ravi ShankarFarhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar. (Photo: Instagram/Farhan Akhtar, Express Archive)
Make us preferred source on Google

At a time when Farhan Akhtar has been in the spotlight over a fallout between his production house Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh following the actor’s exit from Don 3, there’s a major professional milestone for the actor. Farhan is set to make his Hollywood film debut in director Sam Mendes’ four-part film project on The Beatles, where he will portray legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar. Sony Pictures announced the casting on social media.

Farhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar

Akhtar will bring to life the legendary musician whose relationship with George Harrison in the 1960s left a lasting imprint on the band’s sound. It was Shankar who introduced Harrison to Indian classical music, an influence that found its way into the band’s work through the use of instruments like the sitar and a deeper engagement with Eastern musical ideas. Their collaboration became a landmark moment in cross-cultural musical exchange.

Alongside Farhan Akhtar, Sony Pictures also announced casting of Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist.

About the four-part film on The Beatles

The film series will unfold across four standalone features, each told from the perspective of a different member of The Beatles. It will chart the band’s meteoric rise and eventual breakup in 1970. All four films are scheduled for theatrical release in April 2028.

Actors stepping into the shoes of the iconic band include Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The supporting cast incudes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai takes on Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood appears as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, James Norton as manager Brian Epstein, and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.

Deadline confuses the sitar maestro with spiritual guru

While posting the story on X, entertainment portal Deadline mistakenly identified Pandit Ravi Shankar as spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, using the latter’s photograph alongside Farhan Akhtar, prompting reactions from users online.

 

ALSO READ: The ‘42 rules’ row: Allu Arjun controversy vs the film that says otherwise

Story continues below this ad

Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh Don 3 dispute

Meanwhile, the standoff between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment appears to be intensifying. In a fresh development, the Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani-led banner has reportedly reached out to Birla Studios, the production house believed to be backing Ranveer’s upcoming zombie thriller Pralay. Sidhwani has urged them to hold off on financing and production until the Don 3 dispute is settled.

Excel Entertainment is said to have sought nearly Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer, citing losses incurred after his exit from the film during its pre-production stage. While the actor had earlier maintained that he was not liable to pay any amount, sources suggest he has now requested a formal audit of the expenses claimed by the production house.

The banner has argued that its losses include sunk development costs as well as disruptions to scheduling and planning. The Producers Guild of India has stepped in to mediate, with two meetings already held between both sides.

During these discussions, Ranveer’s team reportedly accused Excel of unprofessional conduct and questioned the seriousness of its intent to take Don 3 on floors. Concerns were raised over the absence of a bound script and what was described as limited creative collaboration from director Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer is also believed to have alleged that the producers explored casting alternatives, including Hrithik Roshan, before approaching him again following the success of Dhurandhar.

Story continues below this ad

The actor has maintained that he should not be held financially responsible, noting that he had not accepted any remuneration for the project. He reportedly referenced his experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s shelved Baiju Bawra, for which he had prepared extensively without seeking compensation after the film was called off — arguing that such uncertainties are part of the industry.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India
Jasmine Dhunna
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
Rajpal Yadav to stay in Tihar Jail till Monday: Why is actor in jail and why his bail plea was rejected?
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce tihar jail
Adivi Sesh is 'okay' with RGV keeping Dacoit away from Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash
Adivi Sesh talks about his upcoming bilingual, Dacoit: A Love Story.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
tarique rahman
BNP led by Tarique Rahman set for massive win in Bangladesh elections
Do what you can, not budging: Rahul after BJP MP seeks his expulsion from LS
Do what you can, not budging: Rahul Gandhi after BJP MP seeks his expulsion from LS
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
Kishan
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Milind Soman
‘Don't keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
Kishan
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
‘Don't keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers
Milind Soman
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement