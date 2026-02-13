Farhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles film; Western media mistakes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for sitar player

At a time when Farhan Akhtar has been in the spotlight over a fallout between his production house Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh following the actor’s exit from Don 3, there’s a major professional milestone for the actor. Farhan is set to make his Hollywood film debut in director Sam Mendes’ four-part film project on The Beatles, where he will portray legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar. Sony Pictures announced the casting on social media.

Akhtar will bring to life the legendary musician whose relationship with George Harrison in the 1960s left a lasting imprint on the band’s sound. It was Shankar who introduced Harrison to Indian classical music, an influence that found its way into the band’s work through the use of instruments like the sitar and a deeper engagement with Eastern musical ideas. Their collaboration became a landmark moment in cross-cultural musical exchange.

Alongside Farhan Akhtar, Sony Pictures also announced casting of Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist.

About the four-part film on The Beatles

The film series will unfold across four standalone features, each told from the perspective of a different member of The Beatles. It will chart the band’s meteoric rise and eventual breakup in 1970. All four films are scheduled for theatrical release in April 2028.

Actors stepping into the shoes of the iconic band include Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The supporting cast incudes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai takes on Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood appears as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, James Norton as manager Brian Epstein, and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.

Deadline confuses the sitar maestro with spiritual guru

While posting the story on X, entertainment portal Deadline mistakenly identified Pandit Ravi Shankar as spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, using the latter’s photograph alongside Farhan Akhtar, prompting reactions from users online.

Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh Don 3 dispute

Meanwhile, the standoff between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment appears to be intensifying. In a fresh development, the Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani-led banner has reportedly reached out to Birla Studios, the production house believed to be backing Ranveer’s upcoming zombie thriller Pralay. Sidhwani has urged them to hold off on financing and production until the Don 3 dispute is settled.

Excel Entertainment is said to have sought nearly Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer, citing losses incurred after his exit from the film during its pre-production stage. While the actor had earlier maintained that he was not liable to pay any amount, sources suggest he has now requested a formal audit of the expenses claimed by the production house.

The banner has argued that its losses include sunk development costs as well as disruptions to scheduling and planning. The Producers Guild of India has stepped in to mediate, with two meetings already held between both sides.

During these discussions, Ranveer’s team reportedly accused Excel of unprofessional conduct and questioned the seriousness of its intent to take Don 3 on floors. Concerns were raised over the absence of a bound script and what was described as limited creative collaboration from director Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer is also believed to have alleged that the producers explored casting alternatives, including Hrithik Roshan, before approaching him again following the success of Dhurandhar.

The actor has maintained that he should not be held financially responsible, noting that he had not accepted any remuneration for the project. He reportedly referenced his experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s shelved Baiju Bawra, for which he had prepared extensively without seeking compensation after the film was called off — arguing that such uncertainties are part of the industry.