Farhan Akhtar opens up about life after marriage with Shibani Dandekar: ‘Feels great as always’

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about life after marriage with Shibani Dandekar. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month, took the plunge after dating for a long time.

Speaking about life post marriage, Farhan told India Today, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 in Khandala. The wedding was a close knit affair that saw family members and close friends in attendance. Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Anusha Dandekar, Hrithik Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashutosh Gowariker and Rhea Chakraborty among others attended the wedding.

Soon after the nuptial, Shibani got a tattoo of her wedding date written in roman numerals. She shared photos of the new tattoo on Instagram.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction with Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.