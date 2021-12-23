Farhan Akhtar says only Shah Rukh Khan could make Don ‘cool’, remembers Om Puri on film’s 10th anniversary

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2 turned ten on Thursday and to mark the occasion, the director took to Instagram to share a note about the film. He also shared a scene of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s Don. Farhan wrote in his note that only SRK “could bring this level of cool to him.”

He wrote, “10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all.” Farhan added that he “absolutely loved making this film,” especially the opening sequence. The Dil Chahta Hai director thanked the cast, crew, action team, production and post-production team and various collaborators they had on the film. He also added, “Miss you Om-ji” in memory of late actor Om Puri.

Don 2 was Farhan Akhtar’s last directorial venture. The actor-director, since then, has focused on his acting, singing and production ventures under Excel Entertainment. Although Farhan is all set to return to the director’s chair with Jee Le Zaraa soon. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, the road trip film was announced on the 20th anniversary of his production company in August.

At the time, Farhan shared, “Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

On the acting front, Farhan was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.