Farhan Akhtar on The Sky Is Pink co-star Priyanka Chopra: We are still in the process of seeing her evolution

Farhan Akhtar will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose.

As the film gets closer to releasing on October 11, indianexpress.com talked to Farhan about how he thinks his and Priyanka’s characters “are an extension of Sunny and Ayesha of Dil Dhadakne Do”, and how he thinks “the best way to make an Indian film a global watch is by staying true to our roots”.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q. What personal experiences did you bring in to portray Niren’s character?

What I could absolutely relate to and connect with was the love that Niren and Aditi had for their children. Also, there is a part of you, you know as a parent that would go to the ends of the world to figure out a solution if your child has any kind of problem. Other than that, the conversations with Shonali, and Dinesh, the writer, were to try and arrive at a place where the role could be portrayed with as much honesty as was needed for playing Niren.

Q. You and Priyanka have acted together in Dil Dhadakne Do, and the audience has loved your chemistry. Did you let that chemistry spill into The Sky Is Pink as well, or you had to make a conscious effort to approach your characters differently?

We choose from what is being offered to us. It is an amazing feeling when people still talk about Dil Dhadakne Do, and they talk about the relationship that Sunny and Ayesha (Farhan and Priyanka’s characters in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Dil Dhadakne Do, 2015), and their chemistry. This film is somehow an extension of that. You have two characters from Dil Dhadakne Do, who absolutely love each other, you have two characters in The Sky Is Pink, Niren and Aditi, who absolutely love each other. This is actually how it would be if Sunny and Ayesha did get married.

Q. Since you and Priyanka have worked together several times, in various capacities, how does it feel seeing Priyanka’s upward career graph?

I look at her career with immense amount of happiness, joy and with a sense of pride. She has worked really hard to get to where she is. When people speak about luck, I always say that luck only favours people who are willing to work hard. It is then that things come together. You will end up meeting the right people, you will be at the right place at the right time only if you work hard, otherwise it won’t happen.

She has always had the spirit to go out there and get what she wants, to improve herself as a professional, as an artist, and that is something that has just made her grow from where she started to where she is today. I still believe that there is a lot more for her to do, we are still in the process of seeing her evolution, and I wish her the best, and hope she gets everything her heart desires, because I know she will work hard for it.

Q. Like Priyanka, we are seeing you also acing in a film after a bit, last we saw you was in Lucknow Central. Now The Sky Is Pink is releasing, and you have started working on Toofan… What has changed in the way you select films now?

What is important is, this job is all about belief and conviction. When you commit to something, you commit because you really believe in it, and there is a conviction that every day you wake up, no matter what time, go to any kind of condition to shoot in. It is not easy, people think making a film is an easy task, but it is not. If they come and spend two days on set they would wonder how actors manage doing what they do. You are on a military or an athlete like schedule, there is a discipline to it. I think, you should do it, only if it excites you to wake up and go, otherwise it becomes mundane and it shows in your work, it shows in the film. And that’s not fair to the film and to the audience. So, what I look for now, is what I have always looked for, it is that feeling that is going to tell me that no matter what, I am going to have the best time in my life waking up and going to the set, because this is going to be a great experience.

Q. Priyanka is promoting the film in the US in a mainstream way, and your production venture Gully Boy is India’s entry to the Oscars this year. What do you think it is about Indian films that attracts the global audience?

It is an amazing feeling when people, who are not culturally your own, watch your work and enjoy it. But it should not be done at the cost of you losing touch with who is it you are making the film for, I think that is very crucial. I think, what people appreciate about Indian films… or the Chinese film, the Martial Art film (The Climbers) is that they were being true to what there are. They were making a film for their audiences, and people recognised that it is something different from what they make and what they enjoy, and they started appreciating it for that.

Similarly, I feel that we should also stay true to what we are, and not pandering. We should not feel that because they don’t like songs in their movies, let us also stop putting songs in our movies. Our audience loves songs. We should not lose touch with what is ours, because if you do, you fall between two stools. Because, if the film is made well, and if the content is good, and if it emotionally resonates with people- because emotions are universal, then the language doesn’t matter, and the way you made it doesn’t matter.