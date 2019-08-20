Farhan Akhtar on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: There’s hunger for more south Indian films

The teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ravi Kishan among others was launched in Mumbai today. The film is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. In Hindi, the film is being presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Advertising

At the teaser launch event, Farhan Akhtar said the audience is now hungry for south Indian films. He said, “There is curiosity and hunger for more films from the south. It is a good thing to happen, we constantly get to learn something and share their passion. The hunger of content has led to this kind of exchange.”

Farhan had earlier presented Kannada film KGF so he was asked if he is now more confident about Sye Raa after KGF’s success. To this, he said, “It is not about being more or less confident. It is about telling a great story.”

Ritesh shared that it was the subject of the film that attracted the producers. He said, “It was the subject of the film that attracted us and we decided that this is the story that needs to be told in this part of the country too. When I met Ram Charan, he showed me the teaser and when I heard the story, I was blown, I was hoping we could be a part of this film.”

The film’s release clashes with Hrithik Roshan starrer War as both release on October 2. Farhan was asked about the clash and he said, “We should go beyond on this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films.”