Farhan Akhtar on IPL 2020: Looking forward to some sporting action

Actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to begin the promotions of his upcoming sports drama Toofan at the most awaited cricket tournament, Dream 11 IPL 2020. He will be opening the Star Sports’ Live Broadcast on ‘Cricket Live’, ahead of the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan has Akhtar essaying the role of a boxer. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur, Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Supriya Pathak. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing it under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP Entertainment.

Akhtar will be addressing today’s testing times, and how people need to be ‘optimistic, resilient and ready’ to ride over this ‘Toofaan’ in Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live.

“These are trying times and our nation continues to persevere and move forward. With the world picking up pace in the new normal, the announcement of the IPL was a breath of fresh air. I have been looking forward to some sporting action, and LIVE Indian cricket is back after a long hiatus. There’s much to learn from the journey of a team or an individual in it. To rise after you fall, to learn from one’s mistakes and most importantly, to stay grounded and humble in victory,” Farhan said.

He added, “I resonate with this feeling even more after working on my upcoming film Toofaan in which sport is the backdrop, made on similar ethos. It is important, especially in these times, to stay resilient, optimistic and ready to battle all odds for a better tomorrow.”

IPL 2020 has been shifted out of the country because of Covid-19. All the IPL matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates instead of India this year.

