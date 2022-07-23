Farhan Akhtar on globalisation of Indian actors: ‘Have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity’

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently hosted the Russo Brothers, along with business partner Ritesh Sidhwani. At the fireside chat, the filmmakers spoke about their work, trends in the Indian and western film industries, and content traveling globally, thanks to streaming giants.

Farhan, who recently made his international debut with Ms Marvel, also touched upon the subject of globalisation of Indian actors. In recent times, actors in the country have been speaking about the lines being blurred between the ‘north and south’ film industries. Indianexpress.com asked Farhan whether he foresees a time when actors could even swim across borders.

“Honestly, you are seeing the evolution yourself. How many actors or people from India were working in other parts of the world 10 or 15 years ago? You could count them on your fingertips. That has already changed. Irrfan was a great example, and Om Puri before him was another great example. Priyanka (Chopra) is doing exceedingly well and Alia (Bhatt) is also doing a film now (in Hollywood). So it is changing and I feel we have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity that’s happening within storytelling in the west. That plays a huge role and that is immediately inclusive,” he shared.

Referring to his Marvel outing, the actor-filmmaker added, “And that’s something I truly loved about Ms Marvel. That it’s about a Pakistani Muslim girl. To imagine that Marvel woud be making a story with her, and at the centre of it, is something very unique and new. And it was exciting to be a part of it.”

The Dil Chahta Hai director further hoped to have a global congregation of actors. “We are seeing the change happening and I am sure as time progresses we will see more cross pollination between the two movie making countries,” Farhan added.