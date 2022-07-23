scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Farhan Akhtar on globalisation of Indian actors: ‘Have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity’

At the fireside chat with Russo Brothers, Farhan Akhtar spoke about the globalisation of Indian actors and how in coming times there could be more collaboration between Hollywood and the Indian film industry.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
Updated: July 23, 2022 7:42:02 am
Farhan AkhtarFarhan Akhtar recently hosted the Russo Brothers.(Photo: PR Handout)

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently hosted the Russo Brothers, along with business partner Ritesh Sidhwani. At the fireside chat, the filmmakers spoke about their work, trends in the Indian and western film industries, and content traveling globally, thanks to streaming giants.

Farhan, who recently made his international debut with Ms Marvel, also touched upon the subject of globalisation of Indian actors. In recent times, actors in the country have been speaking about the lines being blurred between the ‘north and south’ film industries. Indianexpress.com asked Farhan whether he foresees a time when actors could even swim across borders.

DON'T MISS |Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list

“Honestly, you are seeing the evolution yourself. How many actors or people from India were working in other parts of the world 10 or 15 years ago? You could count them on your fingertips. That has already changed. Irrfan was a great example, and Om Puri before him was another great example. Priyanka (Chopra) is doing exceedingly well and Alia (Bhatt) is also doing a film now (in Hollywood). So it is changing and I feel we have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity that’s happening within storytelling in the west. That plays a huge role and that is immediately inclusive,” he shared.

Also Read |The Gray Man: A by-the-numbers, been there-done that film

Referring to his Marvel outing, the actor-filmmaker added, “And that’s something I truly loved about Ms Marvel. That it’s about a Pakistani Muslim girl. To imagine that Marvel woud be making a story with her, and at the centre of it, is something very unique and new. And it was exciting to be a part of it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
‘Each woman can create 10 jobs. One mn = 10 mn jobs’Premium
‘Each woman can create 10 jobs. One mn = 10 mn jobs’
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

The Dil Chahta Hai director further hoped to have a global congregation of actors. “We are seeing the change happening and I am sure as time progresses we will see more cross pollination between the two movie making countries,” Farhan added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: Expert
Translocation in Aug

Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: Expert

Premium
Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram

Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

'Attempt on to achieve $100bn climate finance target by 2023'
COP 26 chief

'Attempt on to achieve $100bn climate finance target by 2023'

No provision for transfer of students studying abroad to Indian varsities: Govt

No provision for transfer of students studying abroad to Indian varsities: Govt

‘Each woman can create 10 jobs. One million = 10 million jobs’
IE Thinc

‘Each woman can create 10 jobs. One million = 10 million jobs’

Premium
Marrying minor does not mitigate offence of rape: HC

Marrying minor does not mitigate offence of rape: HC

In Assam, half of Opposition broke ranks to vote for Murmu
Presidential poll

In Assam, half of Opposition broke ranks to vote for Murmu

Why YSRCP is extra attentive in Lok Sabha this session
Delhi Confidential

Why YSRCP is extra attentive in Lok Sabha this session

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'
Interview

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement