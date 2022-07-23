Farhan Akhtar on globalisation of Indian actors: ‘Have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity’

Updated: July 23, 2022 7:42:02 am
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently hosted the Russo Brothers, along with business partner Ritesh Sidhwani. At the fireside chat, the filmmakers spoke about their work, trends in the Indian and western film industries, and content traveling globally, thanks to streaming giants.
Farhan, who recently made his international debut with Ms Marvel, also touched upon the subject of globalisation of Indian actors. In recent times, actors in the country have been speaking about the lines being blurred between the ‘north and south’ film industries. Indianexpress.com asked Farhan whether he foresees a time when actors could even swim across borders.
“Honestly, you are seeing the evolution yourself. How many actors or people from India were working in other parts of the world 10 or 15 years ago? You could count them on your fingertips. That has already changed. Irrfan was a great example, and Om Puri before him was another great example. Priyanka (Chopra) is doing exceedingly well and Alia (Bhatt) is also doing a film now (in Hollywood). So it is changing and I feel we have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity that’s happening within storytelling in the west. That plays a huge role and that is immediately inclusive,” he shared.
Referring to his Marvel outing, the actor-filmmaker added, “And that’s something I truly loved about Ms Marvel. That it’s about a Pakistani Muslim girl. To imagine that Marvel woud be making a story with her, and at the centre of it, is something very unique and new. And it was exciting to be a part of it.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The Dil Chahta Hai director further hoped to have a global congregation of actors. “We are seeing the change happening and I am sure as time progresses we will see more cross pollination between the two movie making countries,” Farhan added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: ExpertPremium
Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
‘Each woman can create 10 jobs. One million = 10 million jobs’Premium
In Assam, half of Opposition broke ranks to vote for Murmu
Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'Premium
Latest News
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US
Love Actually’s heart-rending bit with Emma Thompson: ‘Had my heart broken by Kenneth Branagh…’ | Scene Stealer
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
As Congress marks bank nationalisation day, a look at the politics of its economics
‘$79-billion ECBs unhedged’
Forex kitty tanks $7.5 billion on FPI exits, RBI intervention
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Traitors want to finish off Shiv Sena: Aaditya Thackeray
RIL Q1 net profit up 40% to Rs 19.4K crore
Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids for construction of BKC station
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers