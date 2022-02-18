Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani on her relationship with Shibani Dandekar: ‘We talk on the phone almost every day’

Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19. On Thursday, Shibani’s sisters Apeksha and Anusha Dandekar, along with her friends Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora, were spotted at her haldi ceremony. Farhan’s mother Honey Irani recently spoke to the media about how she missed being part of the festivities, given that she had tested positive for Covid-19. However, now that she has completed her isolation period, she is looking forward to the big day. She also opened up about her bond with the couple, especially her soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Calling her a ‘lovely child’, Honey Irani heaped praises on Shibani, saying how she is ‘so beautiful and is extremely respectful towards others’. She added that they are quite close to each other and meet every second day, given that Farhan and Shibani live next door. “We also went on a holiday to the Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day. We also keep messaging each other. She’s just too sweet,” Honey Irani told The Times of India.

Talking about food, Honey Irani said that her son and his girlfriend are ‘foodies’ and often drop by to relish her cooking. “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna. Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make,” she shared. Irani added that while the couple is usually on a diet, they like to treat themselves on Sunday and enjoy gorging on her nawabi keema, mutton dishes and dhansak.

Honey Irani revealed that ‘food’ was all that was being contemplated in the family even while discussing the wedding celebrations. While she put in her demand of ‘kulfi and jalebi’, she said the family has been worrying more about the food than even the bridal trousseau.

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had confirmed his son’s wedding in an interview to ETimes. The lyricist-writer said that the preparations of the wedding are being handled by the planners, and they are yet to send out the invitations. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will not be on a large scale and will be a very “simple affair”. Javed further shared that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018 and often share photos of each other on social media. On her birthday in August last year, she got a tattoo with Farhan’s name on her neck. She shared a photo of the same on her social media handles.