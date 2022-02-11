Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani calls Shibani Dandekar ‘lovely, gorgeous’ woman: ‘They are madly in love’

Farhan Akhtar and his partner of four years, Shibani Dandekar, will tie the knot later this month. His mother, Honey Irani, spoke about how they broke the new to her, and expressed her excitement for the wedding.

In an interview to The Times of India, Honey Irani said that Farhan and Shibani invited her for dinner, where they told her their plans. She said that she is ‘really looking forward’ to the wedding, along with everyone in the family. “It’s a joyous occasion.”

She took the opportunity to wish them all the best, and said that it’s ‘really nice to see’ that they’re tying the knot, as they’ve been ‘very serious about each other’ for quite some time. She said she understands why they took their time in deciding whether they wanted to take their relationship to the next level. “We are not the interfering types. Shibani and Farhan are both mature,” she said, adding that they would have ‘approved of whatever they wanted’.

Describing her future daughter-in-law as a ‘lovely, pleasant, gorgeous’ woman, Honey Irani said that the two are ‘madly in love’ with each other. Previously, Farhan’s father, Javed Akhtar had revealed that the wedding would be a simple affair, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farhan and Shibani reportedly got together in 2018. He was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan is also about to make his directorial comeback, with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.