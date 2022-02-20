scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Farhan Akhtar makes first public appearance after wedding with Shibani Dandekar, see photos

Farhan Akhtar was spotted with his family for the first time after his wedding with Shibani Dandekar on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2022 2:46:06 pm
Farhan AkhtarFarhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar in Khandala. (Photos: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/ Farhan Akhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot yesterday on February 19, with close friends, family and several members from the industry in attendance, at Khandala. Farhan was spotted with his family for the first time after his wedding, along with Honey Irani and other members.

Also Read |Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar hitched: Newly-weds groove to Dil Chahta Hai, Hrithik Roshan cheers on
Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar snapped in his car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar’s guests from the wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Honey Irani was also clicked. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem and Hrithik Roshan among others, had attended the wedding. In a video that went viral from the wedding function, Farhan and Shibani are seen dancing to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Shibani took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a glimpse of her heels for the wedding day, with the caption, “Let’s do this.”

Earlier, Farhan’s father and veteran writer Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding in an interview with ETimes. The lyricist-writer said that the ceremony would be a simple affair due to the pandemic.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for around four years. After keeping their relationship a secret for a while, they made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai.  In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo of Farhan’s name on her neck on her birthday.

