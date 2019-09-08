Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Ram Jethmalani

Toggle Menu
Several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and Nimrat Kaur took to social media to pay condolences after the death of well-known lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani.

Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and others mourned the death of Ram Jethmalani. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Mahesh Bhatt/Instagram/Twitter/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Bollywood celebrities have expressed their sorrow and shared condolences after the death of well-known lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani. Jethmalani breathed his last Sunday morning at his residence in New Delhi at the age of 95.

Farhan Akhtar posted via his Twitter handle, “RIP #RamJethmalani ji. The time spent in conversation with you has always remained etched fondly in my memory. Condolences to the family. 🙏🏼

Aftab Shivdasani tweeted, “RIP Ram Jethmalani, a great lawyer and greatly respected person. Sincere condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti 🙏🏼.”

Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, “Even the sky must learn to say goodbye to the stars . I thank you sir for touching my life. 🙏🙏🙏. Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95.”

Nimrat Kaur shared, “Growing up, no matter where you were in India, when one learnt of law as a profession, the one name you learnt of that personified it, was Ram Jethmalani. A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of. Salute him for his indelible work. 🙏🏼#RIPRamJethmalani.”

Kubbra Sait, known for Netflix’s Sacred Games series, tweeted, “#RamJethmalani was indestructible. He was a rock to the Ahuja family. While shooting #TheVerdict I couldn’t help but think of what a grand man he would’ve been in his youth. Hearing about his demise felt like a personal loss. RIP Sir.”

Kunal Kohli wrote, “#RamJethmalani RIP a fearless legend of our judiciary.”

