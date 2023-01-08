scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Farhan Akhtar is all smiles in this new picture with wife Shibani Dandekar and daughters Shakya and Akira Akhtar, fans say ‘awesome family’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were all smiles as they posed with Shakya and Akira Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar and his daughters. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared an adorable picture with his wife, model-singer Shibani Dandekar and his children–Shakya and Akira Akhtar. Shakya and Akira are Farhan’s daughters from his first wife, Adhuna Akhtar. Shibani and Farhan got married in 2022. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan dropped multiple heart emoticons as captions and Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan and others also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. Shibani also reshared the picture on her Instagram stories with red heart emoticons. Fans in the comment section loved the family picture. One of the fans said “Awesome family.” Another fan wrote, “Omg the cutest girls in the world.”

The actor often shares videos and pictures of his daughters on his Instagram handle. A few weeks ago, Farhan shared a video of Akira performing and gave her a shout out. He wrote, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

According to a Pinkvilla report, Farhan had opened up about the time he broke the news of divorce to his daughters. He said, “Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn’t want to hear is never going to be easy. As long as you don’t lie to them and you feel ‘it’s okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever’, things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment, but you just have to be honest with them and in turn, they will be honest with you.”

Farhan’s next project is Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. He is also producing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan featuring  Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. 

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 15:37 IST
