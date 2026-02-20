Farhan Akhtar honoured to join the Beatles film as Pandit Ravi Shankar: ‘Stuff dreams are made of’

Farhan Akhtar said that he was “honoured and grateful” to be part of the ever expanding legacy of the Beatles, and Pandit Ravi Shankar. Set to debut in Hollywood, Farhan will play the role of the music maestro in an upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan wrote, “Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever expanding legacy of the beatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners and I could go on for days about how their music has influenced me and been a companion through the good times and the not so good.”