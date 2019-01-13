Farhan Akhtar and rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar chill in a pool, see photo

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the newest couple of B-town and the two stars are on a photo sharing spree.

Advertising

On Sunday, Akhtar shared a photo of himself and Dandekar. The two can be seen chilling in a pool. The actor wrote a very sweet message, along with the photo, which read, “As long as I have you. As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads.”

Recently, at the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar teased the audience by saying he would soon make an important announcement.

Akhtar and Dandekar have been, reportedly, dating for almost a year and this is not the first time they have been clicked together.

See latest photos of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar:

After being married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 17 years, Farhan divorced her in 2017. Soon after, he was rumoured to be dating his Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Advertising

It is said that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar first crossed paths in 2015 on Zee TV show I Can Do That, which was hosted by the filmmaker-actor. Dandekar was one of the participants on the show.