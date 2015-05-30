Farhan Akhtar, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ team, to meet Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar shares a special camaraderie with Milkha Singh.

Farhan Akhtar was applauded by one and all for his onscreen portrayal of former Olympian Milkha Singh in “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”. Now, when he is heading to Chandigarh to meet the athlete with the cast of “Dil Dhadakne Do”, he says it feels like he is going “home”.

The actor, who shares a special camaraderie with Milkha Singh, took to micro-blogging Twitter to share: “Meeting Milkha-Ji & family with the DDD family this weekend in Chandigarh.. Feels like I’m taking them home. @JeevMilkhaSingh @SoniaMilkha.”

Zoya Akhtar’s “Dil Dhadakne Do” revolves around relationships. It narrates a story of a dysfunctional Punjabi family and how they discover love and friendship during a cruise across the Mediterranean.

Also starring Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah and Anushka Sharma, the film is slated to release on June 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App