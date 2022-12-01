Farhan Akhtar didn’t want ‘chamkeele’ word in Dil Chahta Hai’s title track, told father Javed Akhtar ‘that’s too detergent…’

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar is also a well-known singer. While promoting his album Echoes, with which he will be touring, the artiste also opened up about how much he collaborates on the musical aspect of the films he directs. As is well-known, Farhan usually works with his father and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and the musical trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, the actor opened up about whether he has ever had any arguments or debates with senior Akhtar over song lyrics. Farhan said that in his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, its title track featured the word ‘chamkeele’ (bright), which he didn’t like initially as he associated the word with a detergent. But at the same time, the director said that barring a few occasions, he has rarely ever had any big discussions with Javed Akhtar over his written word.

He said he had an issue with the line ‘Kabhi na beete ye chamkeele din’. “I said, ‘That’s too detergent a word, we can’t have this in song,'” Farhan said while laughing. But after Javed Akhtar insisted on keeping it, assuring his son that the word would end up becoming the track’s USP, Farhan finally gave in. The lyricist explained to Farhan that since that word is not often used in songs, it would set their title track apart, making it stand out in the crowd.

Farhan also spoke about how both of his daughters with ex Adhuna Bhabani are really into music — Shakya and Akira Akhtar, admitting that Akira seriously wants to pursue music and that makes him really happy.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will soon be returning to the director’s chair with the road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.