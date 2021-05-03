Farhan Akhtar delays Toofan release on Amazon Prime amid Covid-19 crisis: ‘Our focus is completely on the pandemic’

Farhan Akhtar has announced that the release of his upcoming film, Toofan, has been delayed keeping the severity of the coronavirus crisis in mind. The film was supposed to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 21, 2021. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama is produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani.

The actor said in a statement, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time.”

He also requested fans to observe all precautions in face of the spiralling numbers. “Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also. please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.”

The actor plays a national-level boxing player. Toofan was originally supposed to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It marks the second collaboration between Rakeysh and Farhan. They earlier collaborated for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic based on the life of athlete Milkha Singh.

“Toofan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe,” Rakeysh had earlier told ANI. Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the 2019’s The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra.