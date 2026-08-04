Farhan Akhtar clears air on Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara: ‘How do I exit when I never entered?’

Farhan Akhtar has set the record straight on reports claiming that he had walked out of Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious sports drama Lalkaara, headlined by Aamir Khan. While recent reports suggested the actor had exited the film due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming RD Burman biopic, Farhan clarified that he was never officially on board as an actor, saying discussions never progressed to a signed agreement.

Addressing the speculation, Farhan dismissed the narrative that he had “exited” the project. He told Variety India, “How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?”

The actor-filmmaker added that being in talks for a film is often mistaken for a formal casting announcement.