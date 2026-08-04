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Farhan Akhtar clears air on Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara: ‘How do I exit when I never entered?’
Farhan Akhtar has denied reports of exiting Aamir Khan's Lalkaara, saying he was never officially cast despite being in talks for the film.
Farhan Akhtar has set the record straight on reports claiming that he had walked out of Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious sports drama Lalkaara, headlined by Aamir Khan. While recent reports suggested the actor had exited the film due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming RD Burman biopic, Farhan clarified that he was never officially on board as an actor, saying discussions never progressed to a signed agreement.
Addressing the speculation, Farhan dismissed the narrative that he had “exited” the project. He told Variety India, “How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?”
The actor-filmmaker added that being in talks for a film is often mistaken for a formal casting announcement.
“In the course of one’s career trajectory, every actor comes across many offers and projects. You sign some projects, and don’t sign some. It’s as simple as that.”
Farhan Akhtar, however, continues to be associated with Lalkaara as a producer through Excel Entertainment, the banner he runs with Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is also being backed by Rajkumar Hirani Films.
Farhan’s clarification comes after a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed he had opted out of Lalkaara because of scheduling conflicts with Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming RD Burman biopic. According to the publication, Farhan is expected to spend several months preparing to portray the legendary composer, while Lalkaara requires extensive cricket training followed by a lengthy shooting schedule. The report claimed he chose to prioritise the biopic while remaining attached to the sports drama as a producer.
It also claimed that the makers had already found a replacement, with Inside Edge, Jubilee, Black Warrant actor Sidhant Gupta reportedly stepping into the role.
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Farhan Akhtar on RD Burman biopic
While Farhan Akhtar did not comment directly on the reported scheduling conflict, he admitted that discussions around the RD Burman biopic are still at an early stage.
“Playing one musical icon (Pandit Ravi Shankar) is a huge responsibility. I am completely focused on that. To play another musical icon (R D Burman), I have to get into another mindset, mood and era.”
Farhan is currently preparing to portray sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar in filmmaker Sam Mendes’ ambitious four-part film series on The Beatles. Mendes, known for films such as Skyfall, Spectre, Revolutionary Road, will direct all four films, which are slated for release in April 2028.
The RD Burman project is expected to chronicle the life and legacy of one of Hindi cinema’s most influential music composers. Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Farhan’s father, who collaborated extensively with RD Burman on films such as Saagar, Arjun, Betaab and 1942: A Love Story, is expected to join the project as a creative consultant.
About Lalkaara
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lalkaara marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with the filmmaker 25 years after Lagaan. The sports drama is set against the backdrop of the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and explores themes of friendship, rivalry and national pride.
Penned by Dangal and Chhichhore writer Piyush Gupta along with Nil Battey Sannata writer Neeraj Singh, the film will see Aamir portray Lala Amarnath, independent India’s first cricket captain, who led the Indian team in the first Test series against Pakistan after Partition.
Production on Lalkaara is expected to begin in Mumbai on October 1.
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