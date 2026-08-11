Farhan Akhtar reveals he would change Dil Chahta Hai climax: ‘Akshaye Khanna should be alone’

Twenty-five years ago, a generation found itself in Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. With its fresh aesthetic, sharp writing and distinctive visual language, the film not only changed the landscape of Hindi cinema but also offered a new way of looking at adult relationships. As Dil Chahta Hai completed 25 years, Farhan opened up about what he might have done differently if he were directing the film today. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the filmmaker admitted that there are certain moments he now views differently with the benefit of time.

‘Less drama at the Preity’s wedding’

“Now enough time has passed for me to think of one thing that I would change, or maybe two, actually, that I would do differently. One is, I would probably resolve the Aamir and Preity’s relationship slightly differently from how I did. I feel that the drama of that moment is effective, of course, in the film, but I feel maybe the drama was a little bit overplayed in the way I constructed it, completely as a director. I feel I constructed it a little bit away from the drama of the rest of the film. So, for me, it stands out a little bit, the wedding scene. So maybe I would do that a little bit differently, in terms of not pitching it so high on drama, like the way it was.”