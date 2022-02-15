Farhan Akhtar is bidding adieu to bachelorhood on stag day; Shibani Dandekar says ‘I am technically there too’

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his wedding day, and it looks like his friends are with him cheering him on. In a recent post on Instagram, Farhan shared a photo with his friends with the hashtag #StagDayNightFever. The photo seems to be from the same Valentine’s Day party that had Farhan posing with his wife-to-be Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan shared in the caption, “The boys are back in town.” As Shibani commented, “um technically i’m there too ❤️.”

Earlier Farhan had shared a photo with Shibani as they wore masks of each other’s faces and wrote in the caption, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar ❤️❤️❤️.”

Farhan and Shibani are all set to tie the knot this month. Their wedding is said to be on February 21. His mother, veteran writer Honey Irani earlier told The Times of India that she is looking forward to the “joyous occasion.” Farhan’s father, veteran writer Javed Akhtar had earlier told the publication that the wedding will be a simple affair given the pandemic.

On the film front, Farhan is set to return to the directorial chair with his next titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.