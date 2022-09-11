scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Farhan Akhtar hops on to an auto after his cycle gets punctured: ‘Much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement’

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar recently shared a funny post on his social media about an auto ride and cycling on the streets of Mumbai.

Farhan Akhtar ditched his cycle ride and took an auto (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Police force of eleven countries might be searching for Don, but they are no match to the fans of the film franchise, who chase filmmaker Farhan Akhtar at every opportunity to ask for an update on the movie’s third installment featuring Shah Rukh Khan, even when he is dealing with a punctured tyre of his cycle.

On Sunday, the actor-filmmaker’s ride on his cycle turned into an auto ride after he discovered that his tyre got punctured. Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and posted a picture, where he is sitting inside the auto with his cycle, with the driver having a hearty laugh.

“Sunday cycle ride cut short coz of a punctured tyre.. much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement. 😂😂 #mumbairocks #pedaljayenge #cycos,” he wrote.

 

While Farhan’s post saw a lot of people from the industry, including filmmaker-sister Zoya Akhtar and actor Ishaan Khatter, comment with laugh emoticons, it also received amusing replies, majorly from the fans of Don film franchise.

Fans started commenting on Farhan’s post, curious about the status of Don 3 and joked if he was asked about the film by the driver himself. Farhan remade the 1978 classic Don in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to play the iconic, titular part.

Fans on Farhan Akhtar’s latest post, asking about Don 3.

The film was followed by a sequel in 2011. While a third film in the franchise has been in the news for a long time, recent reports claimed that Farhan had indeed finished writing a script for Don 3 and had approached Shah Rukh, who apparently has turned it down for now.

On the work front, Farhan made his Hollywood debut with the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. In Hindi, the actor was last seen in the sports drama Toofaan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.  The film released on Prime Video.

Farhan had also announced his next directorial, Jee Le Zara last year, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt. The film, however, is currently on hold.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:46:34 pm
