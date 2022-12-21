Farhan Akhtar pens appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo amid backlash: ‘It’s so easy to tear someone down…’

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared an appreciation post for football star Cristiano Ronaldo, drawing much flak from many fans owing to the footballer’s numerous controversies. Farhan took to social media and expressed his anger at commentators referring to Ronaldo as a ‘has been’ and said that it was ‘easy to tear someone down’ when they stop behaving like robots and display ‘human emotion’.

Farhan wrote, “This is a @cristiano Ronaldo appreciation post. This guy has given his life to the game, set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasise about. It’s so easy to tear someone down in a moment when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion. It’s so easy to forget how fortunate we’ve been to witness him take the beautiful game to a whole other level through sheer commitment, hard work and improvement through self analysis.”

He also added, “It annoys the hell out of me to see commentators diss him and speak of him as a has-been. Not one of them could last a day in his shoes. I don’t know the guy but I know that watching him play made me happy. Even when he played against teams I supported. I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same way I do. (black heart emojis).”

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post saying, “Truth!” Several other fans praised Farhan’s note. However, many took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure at Farhan supporting Ronaldo, and said they were ‘disappointed’ in the actor. Others reminded Farhan that he was the founder of the Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) Initiative and demanded that he do his research on Ronaldo’s controversies.

On the work front, Farhan made his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. He will also direct the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.