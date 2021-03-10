Farhaan Akhtar’s sports drama Toofaan set to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release of Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama Toofan on their streaming service. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial will start streaming on the OTT platform from May 21.

Alongside Farhan, Toofan also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Weather forecast for this summer: An epic blockbuster – #ToofaanOnPrime. Teaser will be dropping on March 12.

Weather forecast for this summer: An epic blockbuster – #ToofaanOnPrime. Teaser will be dropping on March 12.

World premiere, May 21. — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 10, 2021

Toofaan was earlier set to release in theatres in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

This is the second collaboration between Rakeysh and Farhan. The duo had earlier worked together on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Mehra said in a statement, “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe!”

Thrilled to announce the film’s release on the OTT giant, producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said, “With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life. Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures is very thrilled to announce this special film. Our long-standing partnership with Amazon Prime Video has been brilliant and Toofaan is yet another exciting chapter and association for us at a global level.”