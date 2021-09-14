Fardeen Khan set to make his comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot after 11 years, Riteish Deshmukh to join

Fardeen Khan is all set to make his comeback into films after 11 years with Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot. Last seen together in Heyy Babyy, Riteish Deshmukh will join Fardeen in the thriller, which is an official remake of 2012 the Oscar-nominated Venezuelan film — Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The thriller will go on floors in a couple of weeks and will put the spotlight on the collision between the city’s stark contrasts — the chawls of Dongri and the highrises. Fardeen and Riteish’s characters will be seen on opposite sides of the fence.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta in a statement said that Visfot will see the two actors in a never-seen-before avatar. “I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I’m proud to say that Visfot will roll by the end of the month. We’re geared up for this,” the filmmaker said.

Son of yesteryear superstar Feroze Khan, Fardeen Khan made his Bollywood debut with Prem Aggan in 1998. The actor last appeared in the 2010 romantic-comedy Dulha Mil Gaya. Taking a break from films, Fardeen had put on a lot of weight leading to a lot of criticism from all quarters. In 2018, he made public appearances looking fitter and also showed keen interest in getting back to work. Speculations about his Bollywood comeback began doing the rounds intensively when he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, in December last year.

As per reports, Sanjay Gupta has been planning to make Visfot for the last three years. The same will be helmed by director Samit Kakkad and writer-brothers Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal will pen the plot and dialogue. The film is expected to release next year.