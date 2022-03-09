Fardeen Khan reveals why Feroz Khan launched himself as a director: ‘No one captured the way he wanted to project himself’

Feroz Khan is remembered as the star who had a larger-than-life aura. His films often presented him as the all encompassing star who dared to push the envelope. In a recent interview, his son Fardeen Khan shared that his father started making movies because he believed that he never got his due as a star until that point.

Talking about the Qurbani star, Fardeen said that Feroz always dreamed of being in a western but the kind of films he was working on, never projected him in the way he had imagined. So he decided to make movies for himself.

“In my conversations with him, he never felt any script or director captured the way he wanted to project himself on screen and that was one of the reasons he decided to… he was always very keen on getting behind the camera, but that was one of the reasons he decided to produce and direct,” shared Fardeen with Bollywood Hungama.

Feroz Khan with son Fardeen Khan. (Photo Express Archives) Feroz Khan with son Fardeen Khan. (Photo Express Archives)

Feroz started making movies with 1972’s Apradh and though he had featured in many movies until then, he was miles away from being the star that he eventually became. “Up to Apradh, he was still doing supporting roles. Yes, he had done some leads but he hadn’t made it to where he wanted to and that’s why he wanted to launch himself as a producer-director. He wanted to act in his films and project himself the way he envisioned it,” shared Fardeen.

Feroz Khan is remembered for making films like Dharmatma and Qurbani and for Fardeen, these were the films that “captured the essence of the star Feroz Khan, what he was all about.”

Feroz Khan’s last on-screen appearance was in the 2007 film Welcome. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 69.