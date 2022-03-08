Fardeen Khan says he was ‘horrible’ in Prem Aggan: ‘The films I had signed before that, people took their money back’

Being a starkid does not guarantee a smooth journey in the film industry, and Fardeen Khan’s career is a testament to the fact. The actor, who is the son of the legendary late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan, started off his career with Prem Aggan (1998). Fardeen’s debut was talked about, but it tanked miserably at the box office. However, the actor went onto feature in several popular films such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega, Fida, No Entry and Hey Babyy, among others.

After his 2010 release Dulha Mil Gaya, Fardeen chose to stay away from the limelight. A few years later, new photos of the actor surfaced on the internet, which went viral and grabbed headlines. Fardeen was brutally trolled and fat-shamed on the social media platforms. In 2016, the actor took it upon himself to respond to trolls. Posting his response on Facebook, he mentioned, “Happy to have been the weekends entertainment for all you trollers. If you have had enough fun please take the time to look at your own reflection. If trolling is what makes you feel better about yourself, you have to seriously think anout you future prospects. My best wishes.” He made it clear that he was “living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it.”

ALSO READ | Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up horror drama Visfot

Now in a new interview, taken on the occasion of his birthday, Fardeen told Bollywood Hungama that he felt “justified” about people feeling bad to look at his previous avatar. However, he mentioned how trolling can affect people’s mind. “I don’t agree with trolling, of course. It is a very serious aspect of social media where it has an affect on youngsters and teenagers. There can be serious consequences of shaming. It can lead to suicide and mental health issues,” he said, adding, “I agreed with the fact that I wasn’t looking good.”

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Fardeen Khan opened up on his debut film Prem Aggan. He revealed that after the 1998 release, he didn’t have work. And because the film tanked at the box office, producers who had signed Fardeen Khan for other films, took their money back.

“The film didn’t work. I didn’t work. When I look back, I thought I was horrible. I sat at home for the whole year. I had no work. The films I had signed before that, people took their money back,” he said.

As the video progressed, Fardeen admitted of being a huge Ram Gopal Varma fan. He also called Salman Khan a man with a “a huge heart” and someone who “gives you the best possible opportunity. He is a genuine well-wisher.”

On the work front, Fardeen is all set to make his comeback with Visfot. The actor wrapped up the film earlier this year. Bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and T-Series, the horror drama is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan movie Rock, Paper, Scissors.