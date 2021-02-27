Fardeen Khan to make his acting comeback with No Entry sequel? Here’s what director Anees Bazmee said

Actor Fardeen Khan might return to acting with No Entry sequel, titled No Entry Mein Entry. The director of the first installment, Anees Bazmee hinted that if things fall in place, the comic caper might bring Fardeen back on the big screen after a decade.

Fardeen almost disappeared from the spotlight post his last release Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. In May 2016, his pictures emerged where he looked heavier, fueling trolls on his weight gain. Fardeen later reappeared in 2018 in a fitter avatar. Speculations about his Bollywood comeback began doing the rounds when he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, in December last year.

Fardeen Khan along with co-actors Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in a still from No Entry. (2005). Fardeen Khan along with co-actors Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in a still from No Entry. (2005).

Fardeen played the character of Sunny in Not Entry that released in 2005. Bazmee has been planning its sequel for sometime now.

“He is a friend. He was wonderful in the first film. I saw a picture of a handsome guy sometime back, and I was quite stunned to know it was Fardeen. He called later and asked, “Anees bhai, kaisa laga aapko photo?” I complimented him. He deserved it. Of course, he has always been a good-looking guy, but to lose so much weight is not a joke. He is healthy now. He asked me, ‘Kya karna hai? (What to do now?)’ I told him that I am waiting for the No Entry sequel to begin. He is also looking forward to it. Usne bhi kaha ki shuru karte hai (He also said ‘let’s begin’). We are just waiting for Boney ji now,” Anees Bazmee told Bombay Times.

On No Entry’s fourteenth anniversary in 2019, Anees Bazmee told indianexpress.com about the sequel, “No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction,” he said.

Fardeen Khan had also reacted in a Fardeen Khan had also reacted in a Facebook post where he said he was a happy man and all the trolling had not affected him. (Photo: Express Archives)

In 2019, post his weight gain, Fardeen had reacted to all the trolls during an event in Mumbai. According to IANS, he said, “I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don’t care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what’s not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don’t read much about myself these days.”

No Entry also starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly.