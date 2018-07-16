Fardeen Khan looks fit two years after he was trolled for being overweight

In May 2016, the Fardeen Khan was trolled mercilessly on social media for his considerable weight gain. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) In May 2016, the Fardeen Khan was trolled mercilessly on social media for his considerable weight gain. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Former Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has had a physical transformation. The actor is looking more like his former self now. Fardeen, clad in black, was spotted at the airport on Sunday. And, he looked fit.

In May 2016, the No Entry actor was trolled mercilessly on social media for his considerable weight gain. A few photos had surfaced online that showed him a little chubbier than before and soon enough, he was the target of contempt, jokes and memes.

It is anybody’s guess whether he got in shape because of the trolling or he just wanted to stay healthy. We think it is latter as he did not seem perturbed in a Facebook post he wrote in response to the trolls. In the post, Fardeen said he was a happy man and all the trolling had not affected his peace of mind in the slightest.

He had questioned the trolls whether they would troll if they did not have the anonymity and impunity internet provides. “For those of you who spoke against mindless trolling please raise your voices. This worldwide behavioral pattern on the internet is disturbing even though i believe in absolutely free speech and opinions. Being a realist, i will caution that all we can hope to achieve by speaking out…is that the next time a person trolls purely for their own amusement, he or she pauses to consider their own moral and ethical code. I also want them to honestly answer to themselves a very relevant question. “would they still feel empowered to troll if the anonymity offered by social media platforms on the internet did not exist???? I have no doubt that 99 % would not have the guts to…….It proves that they are nothing more than a bunch of cowards. I hope they think about that the next time…..” Fardeen had written.

