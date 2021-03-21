Fardeen Khan looks fit in new viral video, fans say ‘what a massive transformation’. Watch

Actor Fardeen Khan was spotted in Mumbai after a long time, and his fans can’t get enough of his new look. Looking dapper in denim shirt and cotton trousers, the actor reminded his fans of the way he looked back in the noughties. As the actor walked towards his car from hair stylist Hakim Aalim’s salon, members of the paparazzi requested him for a posed photo.

Gesturing towards his mask, the actor said, “What photo will you take with this?” The actor then thanked the paps and left. It was earlier reported that the actor may make a comeback in Bollywood after staying away for many years. Fans were quick to applaud him for his new look. “What a massive transformation,” wrote one, while another said, “Reminded me of his Prem Aggan days”.

Fardeen Khan was spotted outside hair stylist Hakim Aalim’s salon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fardeen Khan was spotted outside hair stylist Hakim Aalim’s salon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fardeen Khan is rumoured to be making his Bollywood comeback. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fardeen Khan is rumoured to be making his Bollywood comeback. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fardeen Khan fans were quick to applaud him for his new look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fardeen Khan fans were quick to applaud him for his new look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

He had spoken in an interview last year about losing 18 kgs and how he was still on a journey for his complete body transformation. “It was this year that I wasn’t feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again,” he had told ETimes. “You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best.”

This was almost a year after the actor had responded to trolls who had body-shamed him in 2019. “I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don’t care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what’s not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don’t read much about myself these days,” he had said after his photos had emerged in 2019.