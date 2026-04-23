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Fardeen Khan enjoys first dance with daughter Diani: ‘A privilege unlike any other’. Watch
Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video from a party as she and his daughter Diani were seen joyfully dancing together.
Fardeen Khan recently shared a deeply emotional milestone as a father, calling his first dance with daughter Diani Isabella Khan ‘a privilege unlike any other.’ The actor took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video from what appeared to be a party, where he and his daughter were seen joyfully dancing together, cherishing the special moment.
Reflecting on the experience, Fardeen expressed how watching his daughter grow up has been both beautiful and overwhelming.
“They say a father’s first dance with his daughter is a privilege unlike any other — and a few days ago I finally understood why. Twelve years of watching my little sunshine grow, and somehow she’s still my little girl, twirling in my arms — and I hope she always remains so. This one’s mine to keep forever. #FardeenKhan #GirlDad #DaddysGirl #FatherDaughter #DadLife,” he wrote, capturing the sentiment of the unforgettable occasion.
Watch Fardeen Khan and his daughter’s dance here:
View this post on Instagram
The touching video quickly drew love from friends and colleagues in the industry. Actors like Manisha Koirala, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Rahul Dev, and Tara Sharma reacted warmly, while Sussanne Khan called the moment “precious,” and Zayed Khan praised it enthusiastically.
Who is Diani Isabella Khan?
Diani Isabella Khan is the daughter of Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani, and granddaughter of veteran actress Mumtaz. Despite being part of a well-known film family, she is growing up away from the spotlight. Born in 2013, she has largely stayed away from the public eye, with her parents choosing to keep her upbringing private. However, Diani occasionally features in her father’s social media posts, where he shares heartfelt glimpses of their bond, often referring to her as his “little sunshine.”
More about Fardeen Khan’s family
Fardeen, who married Natasha Madhvani, daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz, in 2005, is also a father to son Azarius, born in 2017.
Fardeen Khan’s marriage
Fardeen Khan and his wife, Natasha Madhwani, are separated but not officially divorced, according to reports citing Natasha’s mother and actor Mumtaz. The couple separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, with reports suggesting they live apart but continue to co-parent their children. Mumtaz stated they are still legally husband and wife.
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