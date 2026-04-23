Fardeen Khan enjoys first dance with daughter Diani: ‘A privilege unlike any other’. Watch

Fardeen Khan recently shared a deeply emotional milestone as a father, calling his first dance with daughter Diani Isabella Khan ‘a privilege unlike any other.’ The actor took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video from what appeared to be a party, where he and his daughter were seen joyfully dancing together, cherishing the special moment.

Reflecting on the experience, Fardeen expressed how watching his daughter grow up has been both beautiful and overwhelming.

“They say a father’s first dance with his daughter is a privilege unlike any other — and a few days ago I finally understood why. Twelve years of watching my little sunshine grow, and somehow she’s still my little girl, twirling in my arms — and I hope she always remains so. This one’s mine to keep forever. #FardeenKhan #GirlDad #DaddysGirl #FatherDaughter #DadLife,” he wrote, capturing the sentiment of the unforgettable occasion.