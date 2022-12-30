scorecardresearch
Fardeen Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran attend Nitin Manmohan’s funeral in Mumbai

Nitin Manmohan was the son of late actor Manmohan. He is survived by his wife, their daughter Prachi and son Soham.

nitin manmohanNitin Manmohan passed away. on December 29.
Film producer Nitin Manmohan, who produced films like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Ready and Bhoot, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. His last rites were performed on Friday at Santacruz crematorium. Actors Fardeen Khan, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Kiran Kumar paid their last respect to the late producer.

Manmohan was being treated in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. His daughter Prachi told indianexpress.com, “He was hospitalised for the past three weeks. After he suffered a heart attack there was lack of blood supply and oxygen to his brain and this caused Status Epilepticus.”

 

Producer-director Mehul Kumar, director Guddu Dhanova, and director Ashu Trikha were also present at the film producer’s funeral.

Nitin Manmohan was the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana. He is survived by his wife, their daughter Prachi and son Soham.

Earlier, as per an ETimes report, it was actor Akshaye Khanna who reached out to the family of Nitin Manmohan when he learnt about his health. The two had worked together on films like Deewangee and Gali Gali Chor Hai among others.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 15:59 IST
