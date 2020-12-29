scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Farah Khan’s latest Instagram photo is a blast from the past

The photo features Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, among others.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2020 10:00:30 am
Farah Khan with Shah Rukh KhanFarah Khan shared a perfect throwback photo on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Farah Khan on Tuesday shared a perfect throwback photo, which is sure to take you back to the 90s. The choreographer-turned-director took to Instagram to post a photo, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Karan Johar, among others.

Sharing the photo, Farah Khan wrote, “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses.”

At the 43rd Filmfare Awards held in 1998, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Dil To Pagal Hai won eight awards. Other big winners of the night included JP Dutta (Best Director for Border), Kajol (Best Villain for Gupt), Amrish Puri (Best Supporting Actor for Virasat) and Johnny Lever (Best Comic Actor for Deewana Mastana).

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Farah Khan is working on a Bollywood musical in collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Talking about the project, she had told PTI, “Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. It will be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema. The script is almost done. We are just about finishing it. It’s a remake. We have bought the rights of an Indian film and are revamping it currently.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

gauahar khan and zaid darbar walima photos
6 photos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s walima ceremony

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement