Farah Khan’s latest Instagram photo is a blast from the past

Farah Khan on Tuesday shared a perfect throwback photo, which is sure to take you back to the 90s. The choreographer-turned-director took to Instagram to post a photo, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Karan Johar, among others.

Sharing the photo, Farah Khan wrote, “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses.”

At the 43rd Filmfare Awards held in 1998, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Dil To Pagal Hai won eight awards. Other big winners of the night included JP Dutta (Best Director for Border), Kajol (Best Villain for Gupt), Amrish Puri (Best Supporting Actor for Virasat) and Johnny Lever (Best Comic Actor for Deewana Mastana).

On the work front, Farah Khan is working on a Bollywood musical in collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Talking about the project, she had told PTI, “Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. It will be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema. The script is almost done. We are just about finishing it. It’s a remake. We have bought the rights of an Indian film and are revamping it currently.”